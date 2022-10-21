Naomi jokes about having heat with former WWE Champion

Naomi (aka Trinity Fatu) recently shared a throwback video with former WWE Champion Sheamus and joked about the duo having heat with each other.

It has been a while since Trinity was last seen on WWE TV. She allegedly walked out of WWE RAW along with Sasha Banks back in May. There's still no concrete update about the two superstars possibly making a return.

Trinity is quite active on her social media handles and regularly updates fans about her whereabouts. She recently shared a throwback video on her Instagram story. In the clip, Sheamus can be seen passing by in the background as she tries to make a TikTok video. In the caption, she jokingly wrote the following:

"Sheamus don't even know we got heat because he messed up my TikTok."

Check out the video below:

Naomi is one of the most successful female superstars of the current era

It has been nearly 13 years since Naomi (Trinity) made her way to WWE, first appearing in Florida Championship Wrestling. During her lengthy WWE run, she has done incredibly well for herself.

Her significant accomplishments include two SmackDown Women's Championship reigns and a Women's Tag Team Championship reign with Sasha Banks. She also won the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

As for her potential WWE return, the latest update states that talks between the two parties have stalled. However, former WWE Superstar Saraya believes that Naomi and Sasha Banks will return to WWE under Triple H's regime:

"She’s a big part of it. Everyone loves Sasha Banks, right? The Four Horsewomen, in general, are such a big part of the women’s revolution. I think she’ll be back. Now with Hunter in charge and taking the reigns, just SummerSlam in general showed how much WWE has changed overnight. This is a turning point.’ Eventually, Sasha and Naomi, hopefully, will come back." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

It remains to be seen if Trinity will make her big return to WWE somewhere down the line. She is bound to receive a massive pop if/when she makes her long-anticipated return.

