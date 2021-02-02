Naomi and Lana become No. 1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team titles on WWE RAW

Naomi and Lana emerged victorious in a six-women tag team match on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. In doing so, they became the new No. 1 contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Naomi and Lana beat the pairings of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke and Asuka and Charlotte Flair to earn the right to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the tag titles.

The match itself was even on all sides, until it seemed as if Charlotte Flair and Asuka had an advantage. However, an untimely distraction from Ric Flair and Lacey Evans, a common recurrence over the past few weeks, allowed Naomi to pin Asuka, who had been abandoned by her partner.

Despite the emphatic victory for Naomi and Lana, much of the focus of this match will be on its aftermath. Considering the manner in which they lost, many fans will be wondering what this means for Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Asuka was forced into the match by a distracted Flair, essentially feeding her to the wolves.

There will be a lot of questions backstage. What are Ric Flair and Lacey Evans plans? Does this mean Charlotte Flair and Asuka are officially broken up as a tag team? Now that she is out of the tag team title picture, who will challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship? Only time will tell.

What is next for Naomi and Lana?

Both Naomi and Lana made their much-awaited returns at the Royal Rumble, and to many peoples surprise, the two would team up on Monday Night RAW.

Naomi is back in a WWE ring for the first time since August, when she was on the blue brand of SmackDown. Naomi had underwent surgery to remove a fibroid. On the other hand, Lana was out of action for more than a month thanks to a brutal attack by the women who she will be challenging, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

It is great to see both women return to in-ring action, and the following weeks will be interesting on Monday Night RAW. There is a story in this match for the tag team titles, which WWE should make good use of.

Do you think Naomi and Lana will be the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments, down below.