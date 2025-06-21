Naomi lashes out at former WWE Women's Champion who prevented her from cashing in on Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown

Naomi has lashed out at Nia Jax after she prevented her from cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on WWE SmackDown tonight. Tiffany Stratton found herself in a vulnerable situation, but walked away still as the WWE Women's Champion.

Stratton confronted Jax, who demanded another shot at the title after failing to regain it in their rematch. In January, the 26-year-old cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the former WWE Women's Champion to win the title in the first place.

On X, Naomi questioned Jax's decision to stop her from cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.

".@LinaFanene really b[i]sh!?" wrote Naomi.

Naomi won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this month after outlasting Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Alexa Bliss. The 37-year-old now has the opportunity to win a singles championship for the third time in her WWE career.

She is a former two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and recently held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair before turning heel.

Next week, Naomi might have the opportunity to cash in her contract, considering that Stratton will defend her title against Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match.

