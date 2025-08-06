Naomi lashes out after Women's World Championship reigns is questioned

Naomi has only been Women's World Champion since Evolution back in July, which means it has been less than a month since she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. There hasn't been enough time to make a judgment call on whether her reign has been a success, but there are already fans calling for the title to be dropped, and it seems that she is not ready to listen to it. The Women's Champion recently lashed out with a brutal response to a fan who was questioning her title reign so far. Naomi has received a lot of backlash throughout the past few weeks, but she has also been praised by many names in WWE, including Triple H. It appears that the champion hasn't been affected by the backlash, since she is always happy to respond. What's next for Naomi following WWE SummerSlamIt was a surprise that Naomi was able to walk out of SummerSlam with her Women's World Championship, considering her opponents were Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, but she was able to find a way. Since turning heel earlier in the year and opening up this new persona, the 37-year old has become one of the most interesting stars in the company, and she will be handed a tough test in the coming weeks. The former Tag Team Champion takes on Stephanie Vaquer after La Primera was able to win a shot a the title a few weeks ago on RAW. Vaquer is one of the fastest rising female wrestlers in the company at present, and she could have her work cut out. Clash in Paris is shaping up to be a huge event with John Cena already announced for the show, whilst the new champion defends her Women's Championship against Vaquer, and there is speculation that Brock Lesnar could wrestle his first match in more than two years.