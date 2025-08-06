  • home icon
Naomi lashes out after Women's World Championship reigns is questioned

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 06, 2025 16:58 GMT
The claws are out (image via WWE)
The claws are out (image via WWE)

Naomi has only been Women's World Champion since Evolution back in July, which means it has been less than a month since she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

There hasn't been enough time to make a judgment call on whether her reign has been a success, but there are already fans calling for the title to be dropped, and it seems that she is not ready to listen to it.

The Women's Champion recently lashed out with a brutal response to a fan who was questioning her title reign so far.

Naomi has received a lot of backlash throughout the past few weeks, but she has also been praised by many names in WWE, including Triple H.

It appears that the champion hasn't been affected by the backlash, since she is always happy to respond.

What's next for Naomi following WWE SummerSlam

It was a surprise that Naomi was able to walk out of SummerSlam with her Women's World Championship, considering her opponents were Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, but she was able to find a way.

Since turning heel earlier in the year and opening up this new persona, the 37-year old has become one of the most interesting stars in the company, and she will be handed a tough test in the coming weeks.

The former Tag Team Champion takes on Stephanie Vaquer after La Primera was able to win a shot a the title a few weeks ago on RAW. Vaquer is one of the fastest rising female wrestlers in the company at present, and she could have her work cut out.

Clash in Paris is shaping up to be a huge event with John Cena already announced for the show, whilst the new champion defends her Women's Championship against Vaquer, and there is speculation that Brock Lesnar could wrestle his first match in more than two years.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

