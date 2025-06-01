Naomi left heartbroken following 53-year-old's WWE release

It was revealed earlier today by R-Truth on his social media that WWE had released him.

The news comes just over a week after his match against John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event and has shocked many members of the WWE Universe. It seems that the locker room is also in shock at the news, with many sharing comments online in support of the veteran.

SmackDown star Naomi has taken to social media to share how upset she is that Truth has been released, because she was never able to do TikTok videos with him.

Truth has appeared in several TikToks throughout the past few years with several stars, most notably Carmella. He is also close friends with most of the locker room, including Roman Reigns, who noted on numerous occasions that Truth was his best friend in the company.

Truth was one of the funniest and most unpredictable stars in the company, noting that often he would go off-script to try to force other stars to break character. He gave comic relief to episodes of RAW and SmackDown that have gone on to become viral clips online and will remain some of the most entertaining moments in WWE history.

