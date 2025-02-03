Naomi left shocked as new WWE star flat-out rejects her

It's not every day that Naomi, a 16-year pro wrestling veteran, is left shocked. However, she felt just that recently after she was flat-out rejected by a new WWE Superstar.

This was the former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. She made her official debut as a WWE Superstar at the Royal Rumble 2025.

Following the match, she shared a few pictures of herself backstage on X. She captioned the tweet, "Need me to open that jar?" which Naomi playfully responded to with a "Yes pls."

Unfortunately for the Women's Tag Team Champion, Grace was having none of it. She responded with a brief but stern statement, telling the 37-year-old to get Bianca Belair to do it, and claiming that she did not want to get "beat up."

"Umm, NO, get Bianca to do it, stop trying to get me beat up, OMG," replied Jordynne Grace.

The four-time WWE champion was stunned by this response, and to share her shock, she replied to the tweet with a gif from an episode of Couples Court.

In Grace's defense, she probably responded in this manner after how Belair reacted to the hug she and Naomi shared during the Rumble match. Nevertheless, it was a very interesting conversation, that will hopefully play out some way or another on TV.

Naomi has been accused of being Jade Cargill's mystery attacker

Another reason why Jordynne Grace probably reprimanded Naomi might have to do with the allegations against the latter. After all, it was only a month or so ago that she was accused of being Jade Cargill's mystery attacker. The accusations first arose the night Cargill was attacked, with Nia Jax bringing up the possibility.

This then led to weeks of back-and-forth, with Jax accusing the 37-year-old, and the latter denying it vehemently. It even reached a point where the WWE Universe also started believing that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was the attacker.

Things are bound to get intense once Cargill makes her return. She will surely know who her attacker is, and once the truth is out there, this storyline will get even juicier.

