Naomi makes a massive change after title win at WWE Evolution 2025

Naomi made a major change after winning the Women's World Championship at Evolution on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia. Mrs. Money in the Bank cashed in her contract shockingly in the main event, pinning the then-reigning champion IYO SKY for the historic victory.

The Genius of the Sky defended the Women's World Title against Rhea Ripley in the main event of Evolution. After a hard-fought back-and-forth battle, Naomi suddenly appeared with a referee and used her MITB contract to make it a Triple Threat Match.

The real-life Bloodline member hit IYO SKY with the briefcase, then sent Ripley flying through the middle turnbuckle into the ringpost shoulder-first. She finished it off by hitting a split-legged moonsault on the Japanese superstar for the win.

As expected, Naomi made changes to her bio on X (fka Twitter). She's no longer listing herself as Mrs. Money in the Bank, putting in "your new WOMENS WORLD CHAMPION."

Here's an image showing the changes she made:

Naomi changed her X bio. (Photo: @TheTrinity_Fatu on X)

The new Women's World Champion also taunted IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley on social media after her win. It will be interesting to see what happens on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Naomi shares backstage reaction to her win at Evolution

Speaking at the Evolution post-show press conference, Naomi revealed the reaction of her peers to her amazing victory. She was a little emotional describing the scenes backstage with the female stars in the main roster and from NXT.

"Very, very emotional. Very emotional, very cool, very surreal. … To go to the back and just feel the love, that’' what touches me the most and what I enjoy and love the most is the reactions, you know what I mean? And just seeing so many new faces and talent but also… they're like, ‘Oh, I been watching you since –’ we got a lot of NXT girls here — 'I been watching you since Total Divas' or, 'I been watching you since NXT season three,' and just to see them get emotional and happy, it’s really cool. But it don't matter (she laughed). It don't matter. Because they ain't getting no title shots," the new champ said. [H/T: Fightful]

One WWE star who will be getting a shot at the Women's World Championship is Stephanie Vaquer, who won the women's Battle Royal to become the number one contender. She's scheduled to challenge for the title at Clash in Paris at the end of August.

