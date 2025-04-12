Naomi makes a surprising claim about Jade Cargill, gets a warning from 'The Storm' ahead of WrestleMania 41

Another video package aired on WWE SmackDown this week of Naomi taking shots at Jade Cargill ahead of their WrestleMania 41 match. The Storm was also included in the video, and she had a lot to say.

The Glow turned on The Storm a few months ago because she felt jealous of her and was tired of being the third wheel in their friendship with Bianca Belair. Naomi replaced Cargill as The EST's tag team partner after putting her on the shelf and even took her Women's Tag Team Championship.

On SmackDown this week, Naomi called Jade Cargill a list of names and claimed that if she didn't get her out of the way, the latter would eventually turn on her, so she did it first.

"Leach, scum, opportunist. There are so many words that describe you, Jade. But there's one word that fits you to the core. A snake. Had I not pushed you off that ledge and onto that windshield, I know that it would've eventually been me. Once I got you out my way, I took my rightful place as champion."

Jade Cargill accused Naomi of being insecure about her:

"Naomi, you thought that you could weather the storm by ducking and dodging me, but now the moment is here. Time has run out. I'm not just angry. I'm pissed. You came at me because you thought you knew what was best for me. You don't. You tried to take me out because of your own insecurities... And this WrestleMania, I'm not a rookie anymore. I'm your biggest threat. Because a storm is coming."

The two SmackDown stars will meet in the ring at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1.

