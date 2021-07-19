Naomi moved from WWE RAW to SmackDown - Reports

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Naomi has been moved to WWE SmackDown. She competed in the WWE Women's Money in the Bank ladder match last night and was one of four RAW participants in the match alongside Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Nikki A.S.H.

Naomi was drafted to RAW in October last year but did not compete for another four months. She made her return at the WWE Royal Rumble in January and has since been regularly featured on the red brand.

Naomi soon formed a tag team with Lana and they seemed to be picking up some steam before Lana was released earlier this year. Following Lana's departure, Naomi found a new tag team partner in the form of Asuka.

However, the team will now have to break up after Naomi is reportedly headed to WWE SmackDown. The blue brand could use more female stars since there aren't many active members on the WWE SmackDown Women's roster at the moment.

Will Naomi be able to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship again?

Naomi with the SmackDown Women's Championship

In February 2017, Naomi faced off against Alexa Bliss in a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber. After a grueling and hard-fought match, Naomi was able to pick up the win and win her first Women's Championship.

However, Naomi sustained an injury during the match and had to relinquish the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship just days after winning it.

Fortunately, the injury didn't keep Naomi out for long as she returned two months later and regained the title from Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 33, becoming a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

Now that Naomi is headed back to SmackDown, do you think she will be able to recreate her success from four years ago? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Prem Deshpande