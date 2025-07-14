Naomi officially confirms new WWE name

Naomi has officially confirmed her new WWE name after winning the Women's World Championship at Evolution. She successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract in the main event, pinning IYO SKY to win her first world title in the promotion since 2017.

Ad

SKY and Rhea Ripley tore the house down in the main event of Evolution, putting their bodies on the line in a hellacious match. After The Genius of the Sky hit an Avalanche Spanish Fly, The Glow arrived to cash in her MITB contract and made it a Triple Threat Match.

The real-life Bloodline member hit the then-defending champion with the briefcase before pushing Ripley shoulder-first into the ringpost. She then hit a Split-Legged Moonsault on SKY for the victory.

Ad

Trending

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Naomi delivered a message and taunted Rhea Ripley. She also dubbed herself as "Big Momma" heading into tomorrow's WWE RAW.

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

". @RheaRipley_WWE there’s a new Big Momma in town, me! hahhahahahhahahaha⚠️," the new champion tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see how tonight's episode of WWE RAW unfolds after what happened at Evolution. And as for the Women's World Champion's new nickname, it makes sense since her husband, Jimmy Uso, is already known as "Big Jim."

Naomi also had a message for IYO SKY

After 131 days, IYO SKY lost the Women's World Championship to Naomi. SKY's reign was limited, though she defended it successfully at WrestleMania 41 against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. However, she only wrestled five times following 'Mania and was fairly absent from WWE television.

Ad

In another post on X, the new Women's World Champion mocked and taunted the former titleholder.

"I feel bad for @Iyo_SkyWWE …SIKE ⚠️😂," Naomi wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Big Momma will likely defend her Women's World Championship at SummerSlam next month. And if she successfully retains her title at The Biggest Party of the Summer, she already has a challenger for Clash in Paris at the end of August.

Stephanie Vaquer earned an opportunity to face the Women's World Champion in France after winning the Evolution Battle Royal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!