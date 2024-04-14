Naomi poses with WWE legend Rikishi and her new teammates Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill 

WWE Superstars Naomi, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill recently posed with former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Rikishi.

WWE Hall of Famer and legend, Rikishi is widely popular among the fans and has contributed a lot for the company, especially at the height of his career during the Attitude Era. He also went through a lot of gimmicks all through his career, playing every single one with great craft and dedication. The legend is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award on May 18, 2024, at the annual Mayjah Vibes.

The Glow recently took to her social media account to share a picture with her father-in-law Rikishi, alongwith her teammates Belair and Cargill.

She wrote:

"Alofa ia te oe tama @rikishi ❤️☝🏾somebody on Twitter said Charlie and his Angles (sic) lol 😍 PERIIIIOD!"

Checkout Naomi's Instagram post below:

Bianca Belair shared her honest feelings about Naomi leaving the company in 2022

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bianaca Belair recently shared her honest feelings of The Glow leaving the company previously.

In May 2022, Mercedes Moné and Trinity Fatu walked out of the company due to creative differences. While speaking on the Pivot Podcast, Belair asserted that at one time, she envisioned herself, The Glow, and Moné all becoming champions in WWE. However, with the superstars leaving the company, Belair felt alone in her pursuit of success. She also mentioned that Naomi return and Cargill's entry gave her a sense of hope and return to the right path.

"What I will say is we were at a point where it was all three of us [Belair, Naomi & Mercedes Moné] and I just saw it becoming something so huge where we were all champions and I saw it as this is the first time where I feel like it’s not just one of us, it’s three of us, and now when people think about the women’s division, they’re gonna think about three Black women... Then it all kind of went away and I was the only one, and some people wanna be the only one, but I felt like I was left by myself to do it by myself, and it’s a lot of responsibility and so now where we have Jade Cargill coming in, and you have Naomi that’s come back, and I feel like we’re back on the right track," Bianca Belair said.

It would be thrilling to see what plans WWE has going forward for the trio in the near future.

