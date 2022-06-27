"So happy bro is back" – Suspended WWE Superstar delighted at Cesaro's AEW debut

WWE Superstar Naomi took to Twitter to celebrate Cesaro's AEW debut.

While WWE suspended Naomi for walking out alongside Sasha Banks before the main event on the May 16 episode of RAW, she remains semi-active on social media.

As far as Cesaro is concerned, the star parted ways with WWE after his contract ended in February 2022. On Sunday's AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, he returned as a member of the Blackpool Combat Club, consisting of William Regal, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta. However, he's using his real name Claudio Castagnoli in AEW.

There were a lot of reactions to the 41-year-old's AEW debut. Naomi tweeted to express her delight at seeing him back in action:

"so happy bro is back! Whew Chills"

Trinity Fatu @NaomiWWE @TheCJPerry @ClaudioCSRO so happy bro is back! Whew Chills so happy bro is back! Whew Chills @TheCJPerry @ClaudioCSRO 😍 so happy bro is back! Whew Chills 💪

The former Combat Zone Wrestling star was with WWE from 2011 to 2022. During his tenure with the brand, he held the United States Championship. Later in his career, he formed a formidable tag team with Sheamus known as The Bar.

Reactions to Naomi's tweet about Cesaro's AEW debut

Naomi's tweet about The Swiss Cyborg fetched many reactions. The former US Champion's return has been long-awaited since he exited WWE earlier this year. Here are some of the best reactions to the post.

People want Naomi to be back in action as well. She's currently serving her suspension period after the infamous walkout:

Mia @Mia59426173 @NaomiWWE @TheCJPerry @ClaudioCSRO We miss you hopefully you will be back in wwe @NaomiWWE @TheCJPerry @ClaudioCSRO We miss you hopefully you will be back in wwe

A user said he cheered when the former WWE star appeared on-screen at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door:

People want Cesaro to be back in WWE:

It's a time of great excitement for the 41-year-old as he starts a new chapter in his wrestling career. There have been a lot of questions about WWE underutilizing Cesaro despite his in-ring abilities. However, fans hope The Swiss Cyborg will have an even more successful time in AEW.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far