Naomi reacts to current World Champion's discussion on huge WWE Royal Rumble opportunity

WWE Superstar Naomi recently reacted to a current World Champion's discussion about the latter's huge Royal Rumble 2024 opportunity. The name in question is TNA's Jordynne Grace.

This year's Women's Rumble showcased some great returns and debuts by top stars. While Naomi came back to the Stamford-based promotion after almost two and a half years, Jade Cargill made her much-awaited in-ring debut. However, WWE took everyone by surprise when the current TNA Knockouts World Champion showed up during the match.

Jordynne Grace recently discussed how she got an incredible opportunity to wrestle at the Royal Rumble, which caught Naomi's attention. Naomi reacted to her video with a GIF, suggesting she teared up after seeing her former TNA rival in the 30-woman competition.

You can check out her tweet below:

Bayley said she was happy to see Naomi back in WWE

During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Bayley talked about starting the match with Naomi and Natalya while calling herself and the other two legends.

The Role Model also mentioned that she was happy to see the former SmackDown Women's Champion back in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Going out there and being in the ring with Naomi and Natalya and that first.. first three of us, legends. My first time doing anything on the main roster, it was a UK tour and it was me and Natalya vs Team BAD so like, they're the girls that really made me comfortable and took me in so being in there with them, they have been through everything, generations of this division and are still here helping everyone out, that was incredible and happy to have Naomi back," she said.

Many fans want to see the 36-year-old align herself with real-life husband Jimmy Uso and possibly join The Bloodline. It remains to be seen if WWE will add another member to Roman Reigns' faction.

