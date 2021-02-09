Naomi reacts to Lana putting Nia Jax through a table on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Lana faced Nia Jax in a Tables Match and was able to win the bout. Lana finally putting Nia Jax through a table was a cathartic moment for many in the WWE Universe.

Lana's history with Nia Jax and tables is well documented, with Jax putting her through tables in consecutive weeks a total of nine times. A large part of the WWE Universe was tired of seeing Lana put through a table so regularly by Nia Jax, as well as the bullying behavior that accompanied Jax's actions. Lana has had more success since she was able to break the streak of being put through a table, and has now taken the appropriate revenge.

Lana's tag team partner Naomi has now reacted to her partner's victory on WWE RAW, sharing that she knew that Lana could do it, on her social media account.

Proud of you Poo! I knew you could do it @LanaWWE #wweraw pic.twitter.com/WRqUM4KnvY — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 9, 2021

Shayna Baszler attacks Naomi and Lana after the match

Shayna Baszler and Naomi

During the Tables Match, it appeared that Nia Jax was poised for a victory, as she was fending off each of Lana's attacks as if they were nothing. Although Lana was able to shake her lack of confidence in herself, it appeared that the match was done when Nia laid her down on the apron and went for a leg-drop.

Unfortunately for Jax, this turned out to be her own undoing. Lana moved out of the way, leaving Jax to take the entirety of the shock from the leg-drop on the apron. The bad landing disconcerted her, and she paced outside the ring in pain. This allowed Lana to charge her and push her into a table that she immediately went through, signifying the end of the bout.

Lana was not able to celebrate for too long as Shayna Baszler, Jax's partner, attacked her and Naomi. Naomi ended up facing Baszler in a match and came away with the win, after Lana provided a distraction on the outside.

Lana and Naomi are not done with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, as last week they became the next challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. With this match coming up soon, Lana might be able to pull off another upset and take away the titles that Baszler and Jax hold so dear.