Naomi reacts to a report suggesting she will sign a new deal with WWE after walkout incident

Naomi has reacted to a report suggesting that she will return to WWE after walking out of the company last year.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion sent out a two-word message, denying claims of her possibly returning to the company. She also shared a screengrab of the same report suggesting that she was about to sign a lucrative new deal.

Judging by Naomi's reaction, it's safe to say that she isn't interested in returning to the company nor is she set to sign a new lucrative contract.

"Not true," wrote Naomi.

Check out a screengrab of Naomi's now-deleted tweet:

Naomi further cleared up the situation with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and also apologized.

Check out the follow-up tweet from her:

Naomi was recently in Japan for former WWE star Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone)

Since walking out of WWE alongside Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone), the former Women's Tag Team Champions have been focusing on various other ventures outside of professional wrestling.

Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, recently made her return to the squared circle. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, she made her debut for NJPW x STARDOM and confronted KAIRI at the Tokyo Dome. She took out the current IWGP Women's Champion after her match with Tam Nakano and made her intentions clear.

Naomi was also in Japan for Mone's debut appearance at the Tokyo Dome. Current WWE star Bayley was also in attendance in support of her good friend. The trio caught up backstage at the Tokyo Dome and even took photos with FTR, TJP, Zack Sabre Jr., and other top names.

Mone will be in action against KAIRI at Battle in the Valley in San Jose on the 18th of February. The two women will collide in a huge IWGP Women's Championship match.

