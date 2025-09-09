Naomi reacts to seeing her husband with Rhea Ripley following WWE RAW

Naomi was forced onto WWE's sidelines a few weeks ago when it was revealed that she was expecting her first child. Not only that, but she was also forced to vacate her Women's World Championship.The former champion is already heartbroken that she has missed AJ Lee's return to WWE, but fans are now pushing for an alliance between Rhea Ripley and Jimmy Uso after the duo appeared together following RAW.It appears that she has seen these rumors and has already made it clear that she is not on board.It seems that fans now want to &quot;ship&quot; a romance between Jimmy Uso and Rhea Ripley despite both WWE stars being married outside of the ring.Rhea Ripley was recently connected to his brother Jey, but it seems that their alliance has fizzled out, and now fans think that there is a better level of chemistry between Jimmy and Mami.Rhea Ripley clearly doesn't want to mess with Naomi or her husband, Jimmy UsoRhea Ripley has just aligned herself with Nikki Bella on RAW after Asuka and Kairi Sane seemingly had issues with the Hall of Famer. That being said, Ripley has made it clear that she isn't there for the drama connected to The Usos.Rhea Ripley recently shared an update of her own on social media, making it clear that she was focused on other things and really didn't want the wrath of Naomi.&quot;Ain't here for da drama,&quot; Ripley wrote. Naomi will be on the sidelines for more than a year after announcing her pregnancy, but Rhea Ripley saw what she was up against when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during her match back at Evolution 2025 in July.It's clear that she doesn't want to mess with the former Women's Champion or be linked to her husband in the way that fans are now pushing.