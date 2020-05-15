Naomi returned to WWE at Royal Rumble this year (Image: WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart would like to see a new women's tag team in WWE. Hart recently appeared on the FS1 Watch Party for WrestleMania 3 and said he would like to see SmackDown Superstar Naomi team up with RAW Superstar Bianca Belair.

Naomi supported the idea tweeting she would be down to make history. She added that she had wanted to team with Belair for some time.

Naomi wrote, "I want it and have for some time ! History would be made PERIOD"

Belair is yet to comment on the idea.

Noami, Belair need new storylines

Naomi is not involved in any serious storyline in WWE at this moment. She was part of WrestleMania 36 but never seemed to had much of a chance to win the SmackDown women’s championship. She then lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match to Dana Brooke. A partnership with someone like Biance Belair seems like a good idea for now.

Bianca Belair did not appear on the previous week's RAW episode. However, she played a part in the show designing the Street Profits' outfits for the their basketball game against the Viking Raiders. Belair stitched up the custom jerseys for her husband Montez Ford and his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins.