Naomi was really crying after betrayal during WWE promo, says Hall of Famer; explains why

Naomi felt she was betrayed and has spoken about it in an emotional promo with Bianca Belair, during which she broke down in tears. Now, a Hall of Famer has revealed the reality of the situation.

NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter spoke on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine on this week's episode. He talked about how the emotion of getting betrayed was very real to Naomi.

Bill Apter explained that when you got into your character and started to believe your story, it was a type of method acting. The story became very real to the WWE Superstars, and that was reflected in the way they acted on it. He said that for Naomi, the betrayal she felt from Belair and Cargill was very real, and she truly believed her story with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. This is why the emotion was so clear in that promo. He said that she was really crying and feeling all of that emotion.

“You see, once you get into your character in this business and you believe what’s going on, it’s like method acting, so to say. You become that person, and she really believes what went on and it was real to her. The emotion and the crying was real to her. She was in a real place.” (7:31 – 7:58)

Unfortunately, soon after, she was destroyed by Jade Cargill. Now, a feud has begun between the two stars, with Bianca Belair apparently stuck in the middle.

