"Get out my face" - Naomi responds to former Women's Champion commenting on her recent fashion show

Naomi might not be with WWE right now, but that's not stopping women on the roster from giving her grief on social media.

The Boss and Glow Connection walked out of WWE back in May. Their grievances were reportedly due to the lack of creative focus on the women's tag team division, and the two haven't been back with the company since.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently took part in the Art Hearts Fashion Show to further solidify her brand outside of professional wrestling. This led to the leader of Damage CTRL Bayley seemingly complimenting her on social media.

"You aight …………*biting lip emoji*," Bayley said in a tweet.

This isn't the first time that Bayley has made a sly quip about Naomi in recent weeks, and The Glow isn't letting the tweets go unnoticed. She jokingly told the RAW Superstar to get out of her face, tweeting out:

"@itsBayleyWWE @ArtHeartFashion @merlincastell1 Bay get out my face lol"

Will Naomi and Sasha Banks return to WWE?

Ever since Triple H took over as the head of creative, fans have been anticipating the returns of the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions to RAW or SmackDown.

But to the surprise of many, the two have yet to show up. In fact, we still aren't sure if The Boss and Glow Connection intend on returning to the company at all.

Both women have been thriving away from professional wrestling by doing modeling work and walking the red carpet at multiple Hollywood events. But this still hasn't stopped the WWE Universe from being hopeful about seeing the tag team return.

The latest fan speculation is that we will see The Boss and Glow Connection return to the company at Survivor Series in Sasha Banks' hometown of Boston. Will this happen? We'll find out soon enough.

