Naomi responds to male WWE Superstar taking a shot at her in the main event of SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 25, 2025 04:36 GMT
She will be a part of the Women's Royal Rumble this year (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Naomi was quick to respond to a male WWE Superstar taking a shot at her in the main event of SmackDown tonight. The star both wore her merchandise and used her "Feel the glow" line.

The main event of SmackDown this week saw Naomi's husband Jimmy Uso take on Kevin Owens in what was just their fourth singles match in the last ten years. KO, would of course, come out victorious in the end, but he took some shots at the former SmackDown Women's Champion too.

First, he came out for the main event bout wearing a piece of merchandise from Naomi, an obvious shot at her husband Jimmy Uso. Secondly, he said "Feel the Glow" during the match to signal a shot at her. The Women's Tag Team Champion responded by calling KO "messy" and encouraged Jimmy to beat him up.

Check out the tweet here.

Unfortunately for her, she couldn't watch her husband pick up the W on SmackDown. He was even subject to a post-match attack until Cody Rhodes came out to make the save.

As for the tag team champions, both she and Bianca Belair declared their entry into the Women's Royal Rumble match this year. This was followed up with them pairing with Rhea Ripley in a losing effort to Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, and Liv Morgan.

It's going to be an intense week for her.

Edited by Harish Raj S
