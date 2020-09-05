Naomi reveals details of Superstars' lack of control in WWE

Naomi has been working in the world of wrestling and WWE for quite some time now. After working in a non-wrestling role, she has proved herself in the ring on a regular basis and is one of the veterans in WWE at this point. Over the last month, the hashtag "#NaomiDeservesBetter" has been trending among WWE fans, ever since she lost a match to Lacey Evans. While Naomi has not gotten an immediate push, she has been on WWE television more often.

Now, in an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Naomi has talked about the lack of control in WWE that Superstars experience and also talked about what fans can do to help.

Naomi on WWE Superstars lacking control

In the interview, Naomi talked about the lack of control that WWE Superstars had in the company and when it comes to what they can do or can say. She talked about the criticism on social media as well.

That’s the frustrating part. Because there is so much that is out of my control and out of my hands. Some things I’m just tied down to and can’t do or can’t say. But, the support is good. Even the constructive criticism I appreciate. The negativity just fuels me to be better and help me grow. I wanna fix any holes in my game and just continue to grow and evolve.

Naomi went on to talk about how she tried to stay positive and that while there were those in who don't believe that such trends should help, she felt this was the only way to bring change.

I try to stay positive because sometimes it can weigh you down, but it’s not something I run away from. Social media is a big platform and you got to take the good with the bad. I just try to keep that balance, but I definitely appreciate the trends, support and just the conversation because I’m just one person.

I can vouch and say we should go this way, we should do this, we should do that. That can be ignored. But what you can’t ignore is the masses and the thousands and thousands if this continues to trends. That’s when it matters and it has an influence. Although some don’t think it should and some don’t think it matters, that’s probably one of the biggest tools we have as talent these days.