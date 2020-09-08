Naomi reveals why #NaomiDeservesBetter didn't result in WWE putting her over

A month ago, on WWE SmackDown, Naomi, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke and Tamina were a part of a Karaoke Showdown. When Naomi was declared the winner of the Showdown, Lacey Evans blindsided her. The attack led to a match between Evans and Naomi, which eventually led to the #NaomiDeservesBetter movement.

On the following week, Naomi went one on one with Lacey Evans. Naomi lost the match after Evans hit her with the Woman's Right. Naomi's loss didn't bode well with the WWE Universe, and the fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure. The fans got #NaomiDeservesBetter trending on the platform.

Not only WWE fans but also many WWE Superstars came out in support for Naomi. In the following weeks, while Naomi did win her matches, it didn't materialize into a Title shot. Her biggest win since the trend was when she beat the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley in a Beat The Clock Challenge before WWE SummerSlam.

Naomi on WWE speaking to her after #NaomiDeservesBetter was trending

Naomi was in conversation with talkSPORT earlier this week. During the interview, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about the #NaomiDeservesBetter movement and why WWE didn't pull the trigger with her.

"Yeah, but it’s difficult as well because of the times we’re in. The show is constantly changing and evolving, there’s just so much going on so I don’t know what the solutions are. All I can do is keep doing my part, keep showing up and giving it my all. Ignoring the haters and continuing to do what I love. I’m happy to still be here, be present and be a player. It’s not something I take for granted, especially after the big releases we had this year. Although what we do is very stressful at times, it’s something I remind myself to be grateful and thankful for. That I’m still able to wake up every day, have a job to go to and not just any job – but a dream job. We’re going to look at this pandemic era years, maybe decades down the road and be like ‘damn, that was crazy!’"

