Naomi reveals what she stole from Bianca Belair's parents' house

WWE SmackDown Superstar Naomi has been on fire ever since she turned heel. Fans are enjoying her new character and are hoping to see her back on top. The Glow has punched her ticket to the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and is one of the favorites to win the contest.

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Naomi engage in an intense segment with her former tag team partner, Bianca Belair, who cut her ties with her after she was revealed as Jade Cargill’s mystery attacker. Belair made her much-awaited return to WWE on the blue show.

Before Belair could say much in front of her home crowd, Naomi interrupted her and revealed that though The EST wasn’t responding to her calls and texts, she went to her parents' house. The revelation shocked the multi-time Women's Champion.

Following the segment, a fan on X asked Naomi whether she took any souvenirs from Belair's parents' house. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion revealed that she took The EST's favorite stuffed animal.

WWE reportedly revoked major plan for Bianca Belair before her segment with Naomi at the last moment

Bianca Belair was reportedly planned to make a big entrance upon her return on Friday Night SmackDown in her hometown, Knoxville.

WrestleVotes provided an update on the situation via X. The wrestling insider wrote that The EST of WWE was scheduled to enter the arena with the University of Tennessee marching band. However, the plan was scrapped at the last moment.

"Yeah, so as of 6pm Bianca was set to enter with the University of Tennessee marching band. Idk what happened between 6pm and show time, nor do I care. They can change things as they please and they love to do just that.”

It will be interesting to see what Bianca Belair will do in the coming weeks and whether she will kick off a full-fledged feud against Naomi.

