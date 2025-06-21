  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Naomi's attempt to cash in Money in the Bank contract on current champion thwarted by unexpected WWE star

Naomi's attempt to cash in Money in the Bank contract on current champion thwarted by unexpected WWE star

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jun 21, 2025 02:05 GMT
Naomi
Naomi is a former SmackDown Women's Champion (Source: WWE's YouTube channel)

Naomi attempted to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on a current champion. However, her attempt was spoiled by another WWE star.

Ad

Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax have been feuding with each other ever since the former betrayed the latter and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Nia has since had two rematches but has been unable to regain the title.

However, The Irresistible Force indicated last week that she is still not done with the WWE Women's Champion when she attacked her, hitting her with an annihilator. Naomi attempted to cash in, but Jax stopped her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax came face-to-face again. During the segment, Jax laid out Stratton with a spinebuster and two leg drops. Naomi came out to cash in her contract, but Jax dragged her out of the ring.

As both Jax and The Glow argued with each other, Tiffany recovered and knocked the latter off the apron, who fell onto the former. The WWE Women's Champion stood tall at the end of the segment.

Ad

Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship next week against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications