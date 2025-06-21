Naomi's attempt to cash in Money in the Bank contract on current champion thwarted by unexpected WWE star

Naomi attempted to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on a current champion. However, her attempt was spoiled by another WWE star.

Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax have been feuding with each other ever since the former betrayed the latter and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Nia has since had two rematches but has been unable to regain the title.

However, The Irresistible Force indicated last week that she is still not done with the WWE Women's Champion when she attacked her, hitting her with an annihilator. Naomi attempted to cash in, but Jax stopped her.

Tonight on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax came face-to-face again. During the segment, Jax laid out Stratton with a spinebuster and two leg drops. Naomi came out to cash in her contract, but Jax dragged her out of the ring.

As both Jax and The Glow argued with each other, Tiffany recovered and knocked the latter off the apron, who fell onto the former. The WWE Women's Champion stood tall at the end of the segment.

Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship next week against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match.

