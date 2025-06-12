Naomi's Money in the Bank win opens up huge possibilities for WWE, claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive) 

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Naomi's win at WWE Money in the Bank. The star defeated five other participants to secure the coveted briefcase this past week.
The Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match featured a stacked field with top stars such as Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia, all competing for the contract. Despite Rhea being the odds-on favorite, Naomi got the better of her fellow participants and won her first-ever MITB ladder bout.
This week on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter said he had picked Stephanie Vaquer to win the briefcase. However, he was pleasantly surprised to see Naomi win the whole thing. He noted that The Glow was doing well in her new heelish gimmick, and WWE could create some stellar storylines for the star.
"Well, I had picked Stephanie Vaquer originally because so many people picked Naomi. She's got that great heel thing going for her; they have so much programming they can do with her. I think evil Naomi is a great pick." [From 0:23 onwards]
Naomi was ecstatic after winning the briefcase and almost broke character while celebrating her win. It will be interesting to see which WWE star she targets for a championship match at any time of her choosing.
