Naomi says her match was cut from WrestleMania

Naomi set the record straight by talking about how her match was cut from a WrestleMania.

A fan shared a picture that had a collage of all the times that Naomi had appeared at The Show of Shows over the years. The only WrestleManias missing from that lineup ahead of 41 were 29 and 39. The star saw the message and wanted to set the record straight. She said that they should add 29 to the list of 'Manias she appeared at, because she was ready, but at the end of the day, her match was cut by WWE like a "bad habit." She said that she was ready to appear and had even spent a lot of money on her gear:

"Add in XXIX even though they cut us like a bad habit ⚠️ that count cuz I was prepared ready and spent hella money on my fit ⚠️."

You can check out her post below:

For those who need context, Cody Rhodes was set to team with Damien Sandow and The Bella Twins to face Tons of Funk, aka Brodus Clay and Tensai, and Naomi and Cameron at WrestleMania 29.

The match was cut, and the reactions of the women were even filmed for Total Divas. The bout took place on RAW instead.

Cody Rhodes talked about his match involving Naomi getting omitted from WrestleMania, remembers being upset

Cody Rhodes also spoke about it with Ariel Helwani and confessed to being angry about it. He said that there was a theory that the match was never supposed to happen, and with Total Divas being filmed, it was scheduled and cut, just for the reactions of the different women on the show.

"There's a part that happened that people may not know. My match getting cut. It did get cut at the 11th hour, but after some Jesse Venture style conspiracy theory on it, I don't think the match was ever supposed to happen because they were filming 'Total Divas' at the time and that was a big plot thread. That makes me more mad, if I'm like a lamb to slaughter for 'Total Divas.' People liked 'Total Divas,' it's still the standard in terms of doing these wrestling reality shows. I would have been like, 'Let me in, let me make a scene. Let me be part of that.' Here's the thing people don't know; our match got cut, Vince [McMahon] stood up and told us, 'Hey guys, we have to do it tomorrow.'" [H/T: Fightful]

It's safe to say that Naomi is still not very happy about her WrestleMania 29 experience.

