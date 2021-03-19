Former Women's Champion seemingly interested in joining The Hurt Business

Naomi recently hinted that she wants to be a part of The Hurt Business.

The former Women's Champion is currently a mainstay on RAW. She joined hands with Lana a short while ago and the duo has been regularly teaming up ever since.

The Hurt Business is currently the most dominant faction on the red brand. The WWE Universe has been clamoring to see a female member being added to the faction and several names have been suggested over the past few weeks.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently posted an inspirational quote on his official Instagram handle that MVP had shared earlier. The quote reads:

"The real flex is how many people's lives you can positively impact."

Lashley also tagged MVP in the post.

Naomi noticed the post and decided to share an interesting comment on the same. It looks like Naomi wants to become a member of The Hurt Business. Check out her response below:

"He need to flex this way then lol," said Naomi.

Naomi's response to Bobby Lashley's post

The Hurt Business is currently running roughshod on WWE RAW

The Hurt Business has been doing pretty well on RAW. Alexander and Benjamin defeated The New Day at WWE TLC 2020 to win the red brand's Tag Team titles. They lost the belts to The New Day on the March 15, 2021, edition of WWE RAW.

Naomi in the Hurt Business you say?



She’s down for that MVP link up! pic.twitter.com/tuMw6AkLlM — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 19, 2021

Bobby Lashley has enjoyed a career resurgence ever since becoming a part of the faction. With MVP by his side, The All Mighty has climbed up the ladder and grabbed the brass ring to become WWE Champion.

The WWE Universe has wanted a female member to be added to The Hurt Business and Naomi is someone who fits the bill.

What are your thoughts on the idea of Naomi joining The Hurt Business? Sound off in the comments!