Naomi seen with Jacob Fatu ahead of his US Title defense at WWE Backlash; sends a subtle message acknowledging The Samoan Werewolf

Naomi was seen with Jacob Fatu ahead of his United States Title defense at the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event. Naomi and Fatu are members of the Anoa'i family.

At the time of writing, Fatu is in action in the opening match of Backlash. He is defending the US Championship against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The Samoan Werewolf won the title at WrestleMania 41, marking his first singles championship victory in the company.

On Instagram, Naomi shared multiple photos in her latest post, one of which featured Fatu.

"🐺 #jacobfatu 📸 @brutledge ⚠️," wrote Naomi.

Check out Naomi's Instagram post:

Since debuting in 2024, Jacob Fatu has become one of the most terrifying superstars on the WWE roster, running roughshod through the majority of the SmackDown roster.

Last year, he also won the WWE Tag Team Championship with Tama Tonga before the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. But The Samoan Werewolf was forced to hand his title over to Tonga Loa, courtesy of Solo Sikoa's orders.

Meanwhile, Naomi is feuding with Jade Cargill on SmackDown. The two superstars crossed paths at WrestleMania 41, with Cargill coming out on top. The feud between the two superstars seems far from over despite The Storm's victory.

