"We love you so much"- Naomi sends a heartfelt message to 7-time Champion

WWE Superstar Naomi took to social media to send a heartfelt message to her husband, Jimmy Uso, on Father's Day.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is currently on hiatus from the company, along with her partner Sasha Banks. The duo walked out of RAW on May 16th, 2022 due to creative issues. They were later suspended and stripped of their titles.

Taking to Twitter, The Glow sent out an emotional message to Jimmy and shared a heartfelt video of their kids. She wrote:

"We love you so much Jon. Thank you for being the head of household, a great husband, and father!#HappyFathersDay (see ya when you get home)"

Check out The Glow's tweet below:

The WWE Universe had a positive reaction to Naomi's tweet

While some fans wanted the WWE star to get back inside the ring, others came out in support of her decision.

Here are some of the interesting fan tweets below:

Following The Glow and Sasha Banks' suspension from WWE, the entire wrestling world provided their opinion on the matter, including veterans and pundits.

One such veteran is Vince Russo who recently addressed the situation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. The former WWE head writer gave his honest opinion on the matter and explained how it would eventually involve her husband Jimmy Uso as well. The veteran said:

“Vince says, ‘Naomi, I gave you the hot live mic. You said what you wanted to say. Now it’s gonna be my turn.’”And let him shoot about them leaving and dropping the belts. Let him tell that whole story, man. And think about it, because now what that leads to is she’s gonna get upset, that brings her husband [Jimmy Uso] out. This leads to real, real, real drama.”

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's video below:

In the last week, several reports have claimed that Sasha Banks has been released by the company; however, there has been no confirmation of this from either Banks or WWE. As for Naomi, there's been no word at all in regards to her status with the company.

