Naomi sends a message to Jimmy Uso after he suffers yet another loss in WWE

Naomi sent a message to Jimmy Uso after he suffered another loss on this week's WWE SmackDown. Jimmy teamed up with Rey Fenix for a tag team match against Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo.

Last week, Jimmy failed to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He was defeated in a Triple Threat Match involving Fenix and Solo Sikoa, who, with help from his family members, qualified for the Money in the Bank. A distraction from Fatu led to another Jimmy's loss.

On X, Naomi revealed that she would offer Jimmy Uso more than soup after he lost on SmackDown after one fan indicated Big Jim would need some soup for comfort after the defeat.

"Oh! He’s going to get more than soup," wrote Naomi.

Jimmy Uso has recently been on a losing spree. Last month, he lost to Gunther on an episode of Monday Night RAW and was brutalized by The Ring General post-match. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion left Jimmy in a bloody mess. This month on SmackDown, he has already lost twice.

Next week, Naomi herself will also be in contention to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She will face Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match.

