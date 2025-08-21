Naomi sends a message to Roman Reigns after her pregnancy announcement

Naomi has responded to Roman Reigns' heartfelt message to her and Jimmy Uso following their pregnancy announcement. Naomi announced her pregnancy on this week's edition of RAW, and Reigns shared his reaction to the announcement shortly after.Naomi is no longer the Women's World Champion. She relinquished the title after announcing that she's pregnant on this week's RAW. Congratulatory messages immediately poured in from all corners of the wrestling world. Naomi also received a message from Roman Reigns, who shared a clip of him reacting to her announcement.Naomi later commented on Reigns' Instagram clip with an amusing message directed at him.Check it out below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNaomi responds to Reigns (Credit: Roman on Instagram)Jimmy Uso once hinted at Naomi joining Roman Reigns' BloodlineThe Bloodline was unstoppable back in 2022. At the time, many fans wanted Naomi to join Reigns' faction as its first female member, but that didn't happen. Back then, Jimmy Uso appeared on Corey Graves’ After the Bell podcast and talked about Naomi possibly joining The Bloodline.Here's what he said:“It’s very, very likely man. She talks about it a lot... She could snap, man. And she snapped on my a*s plenty of times. She can bring that promo, man. She’s so ready to try something new. You know, she’s always been adaptive, she gets it. That’s why she’s been around. Sometimes, I forget she’s been here 10 years, too.” [H/T - CageSideSeats]WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCCLINKNaomi can be seen on The Rock’s official Bloodline family tree 🩸A lot has changed over the past three years, and Reigns isn't a part of The Bloodline anymore. The faction has undergone many changes, including calling themselves Solo's MFTs now, and consists of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo. Many fans believe the faction has run its course and isn't as intriguing as it was back in 2021-23.Reigns is currently a RAW-exclusive star and is feuding with Seth Rollins' faction.