Naomi sends a message to Roman Reigns after her pregnancy announcement

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Aug 21, 2025 04:38 GMT
Roman Reigns and Naomi (Images via Reigns' Instagram and WWE's X)

Naomi has responded to Roman Reigns' heartfelt message to her and Jimmy Uso following their pregnancy announcement. Naomi announced her pregnancy on this week's edition of RAW, and Reigns shared his reaction to the announcement shortly after.

Naomi is no longer the Women's World Champion. She relinquished the title after announcing that she's pregnant on this week's RAW. Congratulatory messages immediately poured in from all corners of the wrestling world. Naomi also received a message from Roman Reigns, who shared a clip of him reacting to her announcement.

Naomi later commented on Reigns' Instagram clip with an amusing message directed at him.

Check it out below:

Naomi responds to Reigns (Credit: Roman on Instagram)
Naomi responds to Reigns (Credit: Roman on Instagram)

Jimmy Uso once hinted at Naomi joining Roman Reigns' Bloodline

The Bloodline was unstoppable back in 2022. At the time, many fans wanted Naomi to join Reigns' faction as its first female member, but that didn't happen. Back then, Jimmy Uso appeared on Corey GravesAfter the Bell podcast and talked about Naomi possibly joining The Bloodline.

Here's what he said:

“It’s very, very likely man. She talks about it a lot... She could snap, man. And she snapped on my a*s plenty of times. She can bring that promo, man. She’s so ready to try something new. You know, she’s always been adaptive, she gets it. That’s why she’s been around. Sometimes, I forget she’s been here 10 years, too.” [H/T - CageSideSeats]
A lot has changed over the past three years, and Reigns isn't a part of The Bloodline anymore. The faction has undergone many changes, including calling themselves Solo's MFTs now, and consists of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo. Many fans believe the faction has run its course and isn't as intriguing as it was back in 2021-23.

Reigns is currently a RAW-exclusive star and is feuding with Seth Rollins' faction.

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

