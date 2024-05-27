Naomi sends one-word message to Mercedes Moné after she wins TBS Title in her AEW debut at Double or Nothing

WWE Superstar Naomi, aka Trinity Fatu, has reacted to Mercedes Moné, fka Sasha Banks' big win at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. Moné won the TBS Championship after picking up a win over Willow Nightingale.

Mercedes Moné finally made her long-awaited AEW in-ring debut at tonight's Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View. She battled Willow Nightingale in an 18-minute classic. In the end, she delivered a Mone Maker for the massive win.

Shortly after Mercedes' win at Double or Nothing, WWE Superstar Naomi took to Twitter to respond to the same via a one-word message.

Here's what she wrote:

Mercedes and Trinity Fatu are the best of friends in real life. Back in 2022, the duo walked out of WWE RAW after being upset over their booking. Naomi had a brief stint in TNA Wrestling before making her way back to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024.

Naomi did an incredible job that night and lasted just over an hour in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She was eventually eliminated by Jade Cargill. Naomi was later drafted to the SmackDown brand. She went on to team up with Cargill and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania XL and the trio defeated Damage CTRL in a Six-Woman Tag Team match.

