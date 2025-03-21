Naomi sends a three-word message after costing Jade Cargill her first-ever clean loss in WWE

Naomi was responsible for Jade Cargill's first-ever clean loss in the company. On this week's SmackDown, Cargill lost to Liv Morgan in a singles match after interference by The Glow.

Ad

The 37-year-old superstar admitted that she was the mastermind behind Cargill's brutal attack in November. Speaking to Bianca Belair during a promo, she claimed to have taken Cargill out of action and even doubled down by adding that she wished she could have pushed The Storm harder and sooner.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On SmackDown, Naomi distracted Jade Cargill, allowing Morgan to defeat her via pinfall. Post-match, Cargill was attacked by Naomi, who then went on to X to send a three-word message after her assault.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

"Proceed with caution," wrote Naomi.

Check out Naomi's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Belair were known as the Big Three. They teamed up last year at WrestleMania XL for a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL. The Big Three was victorious over Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai.

A year later, a lot has changed, with Naomi feuding with Cargill and Belair chasing the WWE Women's World Championship. The EST will challenge IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Naomi and Cargill cross paths in a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback