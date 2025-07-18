Naomi sends a warning to Bianca Belair after major WWE announcement

Naomi shocked the world when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution to become the new Women's World Champion. She is now set to defend her newly won title at SummerSlam against both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match. Ahead of her big match in New Jersey, the Glow sent a warning to Bianca Belair on X/Twitter.

WWE shared the poster for the Women's World Championship match at SummerSlam on X/Twitter, to which Cardi B reacted by asking Bianca where she is. Cardi is set to host this year's edition of SummerSlam in New Jersey.

Bianca then responded to Cardi's tweet, saying that they have a lot to talk about. Naomi didn't take this too well and responded to Bianca in a ruthless manner. She told her that she had nine fingers left and threatened that if she wanted to keep them, she should not get involved in her business anymore.

"You have 9 fingers left you want them? hahahhahahahhahahabahahaha😈⚠️," she wrote.

Fans are really excited to see Bianca Belair interact with the newly crowned Women's World Champion when she returns.

Naomi shares PSA after theft at recent WWE event

Naomi made history in Atlanta by winning the Women's World Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. However, she also experienced theft in the city as her suitcase scooter, which was made and customized by Jason Baker, had gone missing.

The Women's World Champion stated on her Instagram that she last saw it in Atlanta and will be offering a cash prize to anyone who helps her find it.

"My suitcase scooter 🧳 🛵 that @bakingjason customized for me and I love dearly got left at the @statefarmarena and can’t be found. If you see anybody in #atlanta riding it push them off and call me 😈⚠️. I will also give a cash reward to whoever solves this mystery and help me get my baby back😢. #scootergate #help #missing #lost," she wrote.

Many stars reacted to Naomi's post with Titus O'Neil even claiming that she'll never find it since she lost it in Atlanta.

