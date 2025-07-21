Naomi sends warning to megastar slated for WWE debut at SummerSlam

Naomi is set to defend her newly won Women's World Championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer. She will defend her title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam. She recently sent a warning to the host of SummerSlam, Cardi B, ahead of the latter's first major appearance for the promotion.Naomi shocked the world when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at Evolution and became the new Women's World Champion. Many people expected her to cash in on Tiffany Stratton, but she deceived them and stood tall to close the show as Women's World Champion.She had been going back and forth on X/Twitter recently with Cardi B. The music sensation is set to make her debut as host of this year's edition of SummerSlam from New Jersey. The Glow apologised to Cardi for her behaviour in a bid to get tickets to her shows. She also warned her to never talk to Bianca Belair ever again.&quot;.@iamcardib On second thought I want to apologize for the messy things I said bc your new album 💿 is coming out in September and I need tickets to every show 😁 Never talk to @BiancaBelairWWE again and we can start fresh! Love you your number one fan ⚠️,&quot; she wrote.The real-life Bloodline member has been putting out some hilarious tweets lately. It'll be interesting to see if she can successfully defend her title in New Jersey.Naomi sends a warning to Bianca BelairWWE recently released the poster for the SummerSlam Triple Threat Women's World Championship match between IYO, Rhea, and Naomi. Cardi-B shared the poster on her X/Twitter account and asked Bianca Belair where she is.Bianca then responded to Cardi's tweet, stating that the two women have a lot to talk about. Naomi then responded to Bianca aggressively and warned her to stay out of her business.&quot;You have 9 fingers left you want them? hahahhahahahhahahabahahaha😈⚠️,&quot; she wrote.Fans are really excited to see what role Bianca plays at SummerSlam.