Naomi set to make an appearance on Kevin Hart's show 

Superstar Naomi is set to appear on Kevin Hart's Celebrity Game Face along with one of her WWE colleagues.

Last month, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW. The duo left the titles with John Laurinaitis and haven't yet commented on their sudden departure. Sasha Banks recently appeared on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls, but the episode was shot before her walkout on RAW.

Last night, Naomi retweeted a tweet that indicated her appearance on Kevin Hart's Celebrity Game Face. The show will be hosted by Hart and will also feature New Day's Xavier Woods. Check out the tweet below:

Naomi WWE News @NaomiWWENews @NaomiWWE will be featured on an episode of the upcoming season of Celebrity Game Face hosted by Kevin Hart. .@NaomiWWE will be featured on an episode of the upcoming season of Celebrity Game Face hosted by Kevin Hart. https://t.co/OtHKkrKGvM

It will be interesting to see her first appearance post her walkout from WWE. She has tweeted and posted stuff on social media but has made no comments on the walkout as of now.

Will WWE release Naomi and Sasha Banks?

The world of wrestling was indeed shocked to hear that Sasha Banks might be released from the company. Last month, the duo walked out of the company and the tag titles were vacated. A new rumor suggests Banks is no longer associated with the company.

However, the same could not be said about The Glow. After the fallout from the RAW walkout, Wade Keller of PWTorch reported that her WWE contract is expiring soon. In hindsight, the report gives a lot of context to what happened:

"So I mentioned Naomi’s contract is coming due in WWE. And there had been some rumblings that maybe this was related to contract issues and not wanting to look like they were being sacrificed right before to take some leverage away or just spend some of their equity right before their contracts come due," Keller said.

He spoke further about their contracts:

"We don’t have details on when her contract expires, just that that could have been a contributing factor in the frustration of Naomi and perhaps Sasha, that, we’re going to take away some of your leverage by having you do pretty high profile jobs in the midst of a tag team title reign that they were excited about." [H/T: Wrestling News]

Currently, both superstars are suspended. The future is uncertain, but WWE does not take such actions lightly. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for them.

