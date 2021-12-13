Naomi set to make a special appearance on popular talk show

WWE Superstar Naomi will appear on The Wendy Williams Show on December 13. Former The View co-host Sherri Shepperd will also be present as a guest host.

For the past few weeks, Naomi has been feuding with on-screen WWE authority figure Sonya Deville. The top SmackDown star even had a match against Deville this past Friday and was backed up by the debuting Xia Li against the trio of Deville, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler.

A former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi has been out of the title picture for quite some time now. She first captured the title back in 2017. However, Naomi was forced to vacate the championship after suffering an injury.

Her next reign lasted for 140 days. She won the title at WrestleMania 33. That was the last time Naomi held a championship in WWE. A win over Deville could place Naomi as a future title contender.

Naomi and Sonya Deville's feud seems far from over

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Naomi and Sonya Deville finally crossed paths in the ring. During their match, Deville made Natalya and Shayna Baszler the special guest enforcer and timekeeper, respectively.

It seemed like Deville and Naomi would settle their differences in the ring. However, Deville had everything planned out beforehand and almost got the upper hand over Naomi.

However, Naomi was saved by Xia Li, who made a surprise debut. Later, Naomi commented on Li's entrance, as seen in the tweet above.

Also Read Article Continues below

Going forward, Naomi is expected to team up with Li and could feud with Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya on SmackDown.

Edited by Abhinav Singh