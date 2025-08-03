Naomi shares emotional moment with her father ahead of WWE title match at SummerSlam

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 03, 2025 22:34 GMT
Naomi
Naomi is the current Women's World Champion (Image credit: WWE's X account)

Naomi is set to defend her title tonight at SummerSlam. Ahead of this match, she shared an emotional moment with her father during her entrance.

The former Glow has been on a roll ever since she turned heel earlier this year. She had a long, heated feud with Jade Cargill and then went on to win the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Naomi successfully cashed in her MITB contract at WWE Evolution 2025 during IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley's match for the Women's World Championship. However, Ripley and SKY were still not done with the former TNA star, as they both challenged her for a title match at SummerSlam. This Triple-Threat match is set to kick off Night Two of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley made their entrances first. For the Women's World Champion's entrance, her father, Derek Mack, played her out for her entrance. The former Glow was full of energy as she played air guitar along with her father before they both walked down to the ring, sharing an emotional moment together.

It will be interesting to see whether Naomi will be able to retain her title tonight at SummerSlam 2025.

