Naomi shares her heartfelt sentiment about the company post her WrestleMania XL bout

WWE SmackDown Superstar Naomi recently opened up in a press conference following WrestleMania about her journey and experience in the industry.

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi defeated Damage CTRL in their recent bout at WrestleMania XL. The Glow also showed some spectacular moves against The Empress of Tomorrow and The Pirate Princess inside the squared circle.

Naomi attended the press conference after the bout and expressed her thoughts about her journey in WWE NXT and how it evolved in season 3. She also opened up about her relationship with Alicia Fox.

"So when I heard about, you know, they are looking for more minorities, 'you need to come do this, we think you would be good at this.' It just sparks something in me and then coming in and seeing Alicia Fox, who before me, it was just her for like 6 years. And just the relationship I have with her and even the time I came in, being one of the orginal NXT girls in NXT season 3, which was a completely different thing from what you know NXT as, but I'm just going through that journey and Cameron and I coming in together but just always feeling like 'Yeah, we're here, but we ain't here!'" (0:02-0:46)

WWE Superstar Naomi discussed her return to the company

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi recently discussed the reason behind her decision to return to the company.

In a recent interview with Going Ringside, Naomi opened up about her return to WWE after having had a successful journey in TNA. She expressed how it had been an amazing journey all through and it was her desire to return back to the company which is like a family to her.

"It's been a rollercoaster ride, but it's been a great journey and I'm extremely excited and happy to be back. Working my way back to the top. WWE is home. It was never a doubt about returning. It was just a matter of when, and me wanting to prove some things and do some things that I needed to do for myself. I did that. I accomplished that. It was just time. I missed it so much. WWE is always family."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for The Glow in the upcoming events.

