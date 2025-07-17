Naomi shares PSA after theft at recent WWE event

Naomi was able to become the new WWE Women's World Champion in Atlanta this past weekend, but it appears that she was also a victim of theft. The Glow recently took to Instagram, where she revealed that the suitcase scooter she had made and customised by Jason Baker had gone missing.

Ad

Naomi noted that she had last seen it in Atlanta and would offer a cash reward to anyone who finds it. She also told people who see someone with the scooter to knock them off it and call her.

"My suitcase scooter 🧳 🛵 that @bakingjason customized for me and I love dearly got left at the @statefarmarena and can’t be found. If you see anybody in #atlanta riding it push them off and call me 😈⚠️. I will also give a cash reward to whoever solves this mystery and help me get my baby back😢. #scootergate #help #missing #lost," wrote Naomi.

Ad

Trending

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Of course, she was no longer in need of the scooter since she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, but it appears that it holds sentimental value and is something she would want back.

Several WWE stars have commented on the post, with Jade Cargill claiming it was dangerous, while fellow star Titus O'Neil noted that if she lost it in Atlanta, then she was never getting it back.

Ad

Naomi has recently made the move over to WWE RAW

Naomi's win at Evolution after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the Women's World Championship means that she is now a RAW Superstar.

It means that she has been separated from her husband, Jimmy Uso, on SmackDown, and is now in a new locker room as the Women's World Champion of the red brand. It has been an interesting week for the RAW star who had a whole lot to celebrate, but having her scooter stolen has brought her back down to earth.

Ad

Hopefully, the scooter is found so that she can use it to get around backstage again. It's unique enough that it would stand out, and the WWE Universe could help her find it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE