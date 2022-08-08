Naomi shares rare unmasked image with former WWE Superstar

Naomi has had an incredibly busy weekend at C2E2 in Chicago so far.

The former WWE Superstar was at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo this weekend alongside her former tag team partner Sasha Banks. This was her first public appearance since she and Banks famously walked out of WWE RAW earlier this year.

But C2E2 wasn't the only thing that got social media buzzing, as Naomi also posted a selfie on Twitter this afternoon alongside former WWE Superstar Kalisto. What makes this a big deal is that the photo shows Kalisto without his mask, which is definitely a rarity in this day and age.

"My Lucha @gloat *kissy face emoji*," Naomi said in the now-deleted tweet.

Trinity and a maskless Kalisto snapped a photo together

Are Naomi and Sasha Banks on their way back to WWE?

Ahead of C2E2 this weekend, there were plenty of reports and rumors circulating online which indicate that both Naomi and Sasha Banks have worked out an agreement to return to WWE under the new creative regime of Triple H.

Friday night on SmackDown, it was announced that a tournament to crown the brand new WWE Women's World Tag Team Champions will start this Monday on RAW.

Before Vince McMahon retired from the company, there were seemingly no plans to do anything with these titles. But with Triple H back at the helm, things have changed in a hurry.

With Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett all returning to the company in the past week, one has to wonder if The Boss and Glow Connection aren't too far behind.

Who will be the next WWE Superstar to return under Triple H's new vision for the company? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on seeing Kalisto without his mask? Do you think Noami and Sasha Banks are on their way back to WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

