Naomi shares surprising mindset going into WWE SmackDown qualifier tonight

WWE will present the first SmackDown since SNME 39 in less than an hour. The road to Money in the Bank is also winding down, and a small group of superstars have the chance to claim their spots in the signature MITB Ladder Matches. Naomi has been on a tear lately and is now serving an important reminder before showtime.

Ad

The Glow is moving forward as a full-fledged heel, for just the second time in her 16-year WWE career. The catalyst for the turn was the tense alliance with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, which led to Cargill beating Naomi at WrestleMania 41. Despite the setback, Naomi is now focused on capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase, but first, she has to beat Cargill and Nia Jax on tonight's SmackDown.

The defiant 37-year-old took to her Instagram stories and shared a popular social media quote. To reiterate her mindset for SmackDown, Naomi attached 50 Cent's 2003 single Back Down as her post's background song.

Ad

Trending

"Stop being so understanding and make them understand you ain't to be played with," read the quote shared by Naomi.

Screenshot of Naomi's post on Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Naomi on Instagram)

Tonight's loaded, live WWE SmackDown broadcast will take place at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The following was also announced for the show: Bianca Belair will return for a homecoming, John Cena and Cody Rhodes face off, and Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, and Jacob Fatu will compete in an MITB qualifier match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More