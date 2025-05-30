Naomi shares surprising mindset going into WWE SmackDown qualifier tonight

WWE will present the first SmackDown since SNME 39 in less than an hour. The road to Money in the Bank is also winding down, and a small group of superstars have the chance to claim their spots in the signature MITB Ladder Matches. Naomi has been on a tear lately and is now serving an important reminder before showtime.
The Glow is moving forward as a full-fledged heel, for just the second time in her 16-year WWE career. The catalyst for the turn was the tense alliance with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, which led to Cargill beating Naomi at WrestleMania 41. Despite the setback, Naomi is now focused on capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase, but first, she has to beat Cargill and Nia Jax on tonight's SmackDown.
The defiant 37-year-old took to her Instagram stories and shared a popular social media quote. To reiterate her mindset for SmackDown, Naomi attached 50 Cent's 2003 single Back Down as her post's background song.
"Stop being so understanding and make them understand you ain't to be played with," read the quote shared by Naomi.
Tonight's loaded, live WWE SmackDown broadcast will take place at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The following was also announced for the show: Bianca Belair will return for a homecoming, John Cena and Cody Rhodes face off, and Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, and Jacob Fatu will compete in an MITB qualifier match.