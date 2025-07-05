  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Naomi
  • Naomi shows off stunning new Money in the Bank briefcase during WWE SmackDown

Naomi shows off stunning new Money in the Bank briefcase during WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 05, 2025 02:42 GMT
Naomi
Naomi is a former SmackDown Women's Champion (source: WWE.com)

Naomi made an appearance on WWE SmackDown this week. She showed off her new custom Money in the Bank briefcase during a segment.

Ad

Naomi turned heel earlier this year after it was revealed that she had attacked Jade Cargill last year. Since then, these two women have been at odds. They competed in a singles match at WrestleMania 41 that was won by the former AEW star. They competed again in the Money in the Bank qualifying match, where The Glow defeated Cargill and Nia Jax.

Since then, they seemed to have gone their separate ways. The Glow went on to win the Money in the Bank contract while Jade Cargill won the Queen of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions. However, tonight, on SmackDown, they continued their feud as the Money in the Bank contract holder attacked Jade backstage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She then showed off her new custom black MITB briefcase, which had caution tape on the handles to reference her new gimmick, and her name was printed on the case as well. However, the former AEW star was not impressed as she demanded a match against Naomi from Nick Aldis.

It will be interesting to see when these two women will lock horns against each other again in the ring.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications