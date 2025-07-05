Naomi shows off stunning new Money in the Bank briefcase during WWE SmackDown

Naomi made an appearance on WWE SmackDown this week. She showed off her new custom Money in the Bank briefcase during a segment.

Naomi turned heel earlier this year after it was revealed that she had attacked Jade Cargill last year. Since then, these two women have been at odds. They competed in a singles match at WrestleMania 41 that was won by the former AEW star. They competed again in the Money in the Bank qualifying match, where The Glow defeated Cargill and Nia Jax.

Since then, they seemed to have gone their separate ways. The Glow went on to win the Money in the Bank contract while Jade Cargill won the Queen of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions. However, tonight, on SmackDown, they continued their feud as the Money in the Bank contract holder attacked Jade backstage.

She then showed off her new custom black MITB briefcase, which had caution tape on the handles to reference her new gimmick, and her name was printed on the case as well. However, the former AEW star was not impressed as she demanded a match against Naomi from Nick Aldis.

It will be interesting to see when these two women will lock horns against each other again in the ring.

