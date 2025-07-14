Naomi suffers another loss to her former friend and teammate at WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution featured a No Holds Barred Match between Naomi and Jade Cargill. The two stars used to be teammates, but they were foes during the match, and The Storm remained undefeated against the veteran.

They got into a brawl during the 2025 Queen of the Ring winner's entrance, and the bell rang. Bianca Belair served as the Special Guest Referee for the bout. She also used to be friends with Naomi, and they were all part of a trio called the Big 3. However, things changed after that Jade Cargill attack.

The former AEW TBS Champion tossed her opponent face-first into the steel steps. Naomi pulled out a kendo stick and hit Jade with it. The latter took her out with a Spear, and Naomi sent Cargill into a steel chair with a bulldog.

The Women's Money in the Bank winner hit Jade Cargill with a dropkick into the announce table. The screen exploded, and Wade Barrett, one of the commentators at WWE Evolution, said he was surprised Cargill wasn't electrocuted.

In the end, Jade Cargill hit Naomi with a chair and performed a Jaded off the top rope through a table in the ring. Bianca Belair counted to three, and Cargil beat Naomi again at WWE Evolution.

