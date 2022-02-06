"She's definitely a champion that I respect" - Former two-time champion comes out in support of Charlotte Flair

WWE Superstar Naomi is confident of her chances against Charlotte Flair at SmackDown next week.

This week on SmackDown, Naomi walked into Sonya Deville's office backstage to confront the WWE official on her actions at the Royal Rumble. However, Adam Pearce stepped in and announced that Naomi would face the Queen in a Championship match next week.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Naomi on Talking Smack to get her thoughts on the upcoming championship match next week. The former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion mentioned she was surprised to get the title shot but was ready to go at it again with Flair.

Here's what Naomi had to say about the matchup

"Next week I could possibly be SmackDown Women's Champion. Actually let me rephrase that, next week, I am going to be the SmackDown Women's Champion. Getting this match was not what I was expecting becuase I really want to get my hands on Sonya after what she did to me at the Royal Rumble. However, this is so much better. Charlotte is the Queen for a reason. She's definitely a champion that I respect. However, I've almost beaten her. So, I know that I can most definitely do it of there's no interference and I look forward to it." (from onwards)

The Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair match could create ripples in the WrestleMania card

This week on SmackDown, Rounda Rousey made a historic first appearance on the blue brand. The Baddest Woman on the Planet announced that she owed Charlotte Flair a beatdown and she would face the Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Flair upped the ante with verbal jabs when she stated her title was prettier than Ronda's baby. As things escalated, Sonya Deville made the mistake of jumping on Rousey from the back. The Royal Rumble winner slammed Deville and put her in an armbar as Charlotte looked on from ringside.

If Naomi can beat Charlotte next week, she could very well be looking at facing Ronda Rousey at WresleMania.

