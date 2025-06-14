Naomi teases a new alliance with a real-life Bloodline member after WWE SmackDown; it's NOT Jimmy Uso

Naomi has teased a new alliance with real-life Bloodline member and current WWE Superstar Nia Jax. Naomi herself is a member of the family, being married to Jimmy Uso.

The Glow surprised everyone at the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event by capturing the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. On SmackDown, she put Tiffany Stratton on notice by teasing a future cash-in.

On Instagram, Naomi reacted to Jax's post after she was eliminated from the Queen of the Ring Tournament on SmackDown and teased an alliance. The 41-year-old lost a Fatal Four-Way Match to Jade Cargill, also featuring Piper Niven and Michin.

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend just saying," wrote Naomi.

Check out a screengrab of Naomi's Instagram comment on Jax's post:

One of the main reasons why Naomi has teased allying with Jax is due to her falling short in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, courtesy of Cargill. Naomi and Cargill have feuded for the majority of 2025, with The Storm emerging victorious over her former ally at WrestleMania 41.

Cargill now has the potential opportunity to become a champion at the WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event. But, first, she would have to get past Roxanne Perez and then win the final against the winner of Alexa Bliss vs. Stephanie Vaquer/Asuka/Ivy Nile/Raquel Rodriguez.

