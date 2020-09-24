Naomi underwent an unexpected surgery ahead of WWE SmackDown

Naomi hasn't wrestled a match on WWE SmackDown since beating Bayley during the Beat The Clock Challenge ahead of WWE SummerSlam. The match took place over a month ago. Naomi's absence on WWE SmackDown has baffled fans as she was one of their favorites. Naomi was missing in action even during the Fatal Four-way match to determine Bayley's challenger for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Why did Naomi undergo surgery?

A few hours ago, Naomi, on her Instagram story, posted a photo of her in a hospital bed, updating her fans about her condition.

Naomi has given fans an update of her condition. She has announced that she had a myomectomy and is in recovery and already feeling much better.



We wish her all the best and a safe and speedy recovery! 💚 pic.twitter.com/IrrLrfWKc7 — Naomi WWE Updates (@NaomiWWENews) September 24, 2020

In the midst of hurricane sally and Covid, I also underwent an unexpected 6 hr surgery to finally remove a massive fibroid that's caused me severe anameia fatigue, horrible abdominal pains and more problems I don't even want to mention over the past year and a half. I'm recovering well. I'm relieved and already feeling so much better. So family, friends and fans, don't worry, I'm ok lol. Miss ya

Naomi on WWE SmackDown

In the past few weeks, Naomi was involved in a feud with Lacey Evans on WWE SmackDown. A couple of months ago, Naomi beat Dana Brooke, Tamina, and Evans in Karaoke ShowDown. The Sassy Southern Belle didn't enjoy losing to Naomi and blindsided her. The attack led to an impromptu match between the two WWE Superstars.

Their match ended in no contest when Tamina and Brooke interfered, attacking both women. In the following week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Lacey Evans beat Naomi in singles competition, sparking the #NaomiDeservesBetter trend. In the subsequent weeks, Naomi and Evans feud dug deeper with Naomi winning their next encounter. The two WWE SmackDown Superstars even had a standoff on Miz TV.

Naomi returned after a hiatus at WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year. She had attributed her hiatus to health issues, but the fans were excited to see her back on TV. In the WWE, Naomi is a two time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and has won the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

We at Sportskeeda wish Naomi a speedy recovery and hope to see her on our TVs soon enough.