Naomi is upset; sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after he cost her and Bianca Belair the Tag Team Titles

Naomi is not happy with Dominik Mysterio following WWE RAW, where she and Bianca Belair lost the Women's Tag Team Championship. The Glow sent a message to 'Dirty' Dom, who played a huge role in Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's title victory.

In the main event of RAW, Naomi, and Belair defended their titles against Morgan and Rodriguez. It was a fantastic match that brought a lot of tension and entertainment to the loud Cincinnati crowd.

Thanks to Mysterio's interference, Morgan and Rodriguez made history and became the first three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Many thought that Jade Cargill would make her return, but it didn't happen.

In a post on her Instagram stories, the 37-year-old star shared a reel of 'Dirty' Dom helping his on-screen girlfriend by putting her leg on the ropes. The former champ wrote a four-word message directed at the Judgment Day member.

"NASTY MF FREAKIN WORK," she wrote.

Dominik Mysterio helped Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez win the Women's Tag Team Championship (Photo: @trinity_fatu's story on IG)

With Elimination Chamber: Toronto this Saturday, Naomi and Bianca Belair have no time to mope their loss. They are set to compete for a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan is also part of the match along with Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Alexa Bliss.

Naomi wants to add the NXT Women's Championship to her resume

In addition to being a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Naomi is also a two-time women's champ. She wants to add another accolade, revealing on The Wrestling Classic that she would like to become an NXT Women's Champion someday.

"I should have won NXT, and I should have been the first Women's Champion. So, that’s on my to-do list," The Glow said. [H/T PW Mania]

Outside of WWE as Trinity, she won the TNA Knockouts World Championship and held it for 182 days. She lost it to Jordynne Grace ahead of her surprise return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

