Former SmackDown Women's Champion wants to face The Usos and RK-Bro in WWE

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi named The Usos and RK-Bro the teams she and Sasha Banks would like to face in WWE.

Boss n' Glow captured the women's tag titles at WrestleMania 38 by defeating four other teams in a fatal four-way match. Several weeks ago, they successfully defended it against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley on RAW. Currently, the women's division only has two female tag teams left, so the stars want to challenge the men next.

During a recent interaction with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Naomi said she and Sasha Banks want to face RAW Tag Team Champions RK-BRO and SmackDown Tag Team Champs The Usos:

"We want RK-Bro, we want The Usos! We do want them – for real! I feel like we're the best tag team in the world and that’s why people are too scared to be a tag team in the women’s division. We have no competition, so we’re looking for everybody. If there’s any women in NXT UK that wanna come out, we’ll accept any challenge, we’ll come to NXT UK, we’ll come to NXT, and the WWE – RAW, SmackDown. We’re just looking for anybody, so it’s up to the competitors out there. We’re looking for a fight, so it’s up to y’all!"

Sasha Banks has competed in an intergender match in WWE before. She collided with Reggie last year on an episode of SmackDown.

Sasha Banks and Naomi will have their second title defense on WWE SmackDown next week

After successfully retaining their tag titles against Liv For Brutality, The Boss and Naomi will defend their titles again. They aren't scheduled to compete at WrestleMania Backlash.

In next week's episode of WWE SmackDown, they'll take on Natalya & Shayna Baszler with the twin belts on the line. It'll be their second title defense.

Edited by Abhinav Singh