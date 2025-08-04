  • home icon
  • Naomi warns WWE Hall of Famer; the veteran responds

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 04, 2025 22:45 GMT
Naomi at WWE SummerSlam (Picture credits: WWE.com)
Naomi at WWE SummerSlam (Picture credits: WWE.com)

WWE Women's World Champion Naomi sent a warning to a veteran via a social media update. The latter also responded to The Glow's message.

The 37-year-old is among the top heels on the WWE roster. Ever since she embraced her dark side, the star has showcased incredible character work even outside the squared circle. She did the same during a recent social media exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool.

Earlier today, Naomi took to her X/Twitter account to send an emotional message to her father. Michelle McCool quote-tweeted the post and referred to the Women's World Champion as the best heel ever. The inaugural WWE Divas Champion extended support to the latter for 'biting thumbs and raking backs.'

The RAW star responded to the post. Staying true to her heel persona, she noted that the veteran's thumb could be the next target. Michelle McCool appreciated the response and noted that it would be an honor for her.

"This was my favorite part of the night! So special …..& man Trin is THE best heel ever -> gf biting thumbs & raking backs…. and I am HERE FOR IT ALL⚠️," McCool wrote.
"Your thumbs could be next 😁⚠️," noted Naomi.
"😂…..it’d be an honor!😂," Michelle responded.

You can check out the X/Twitter thread below:

What's next for Naomi following her win at WWE SummerSlam?

Naomi won the WWE Women's World Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the title match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WWE Evolution. Last night, she successfully defended her title in a triple threat match against the very same stars.

Unless any drastic changes are made, The Glow will defend her title on August 31 at WWE Clash in Paris. She will face former NXT Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who won the 20-woman battle royal at WWE Evolution to earn the opportunity to challenge for the gold.

Stephanie Vaquer joined the red brand a little over two months ago and has yet to compete in a main roster title match. It will be interesting to see how she fares against The Glow at the premium live event later this month.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
