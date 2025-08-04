Naomi warns WWE Hall of Famer; the veteran responds

WWE Women's World Champion Naomi sent a warning to a veteran via a social media update. The latter also responded to The Glow's message.The 37-year-old is among the top heels on the WWE roster. Ever since she embraced her dark side, the star has showcased incredible character work even outside the squared circle. She did the same during a recent social media exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool.Earlier today, Naomi took to her X/Twitter account to send an emotional message to her father. Michelle McCool quote-tweeted the post and referred to the Women's World Champion as the best heel ever. The inaugural WWE Divas Champion extended support to the latter for 'biting thumbs and raking backs.'The RAW star responded to the post. Staying true to her heel persona, she noted that the veteran's thumb could be the next target. Michelle McCool appreciated the response and noted that it would be an honor for her.&quot;This was my favorite part of the night! So special …..&amp; man Trin is THE best heel ever -&gt; gf biting thumbs &amp; raking backs…. and I am HERE FOR IT ALL⚠️,&quot; McCool wrote.&quot;Your thumbs could be next 😁⚠️,&quot; noted Naomi.&quot;😂…..it’d be an honor!😂,&quot; Michelle responded.You can check out the X/Twitter thread below:What's next for Naomi following her win at WWE SummerSlam?Naomi won the WWE Women's World Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the title match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WWE Evolution. Last night, she successfully defended her title in a triple threat match against the very same stars.Unless any drastic changes are made, The Glow will defend her title on August 31 at WWE Clash in Paris. She will face former NXT Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who won the 20-woman battle royal at WWE Evolution to earn the opportunity to challenge for the gold.Stephanie Vaquer joined the red brand a little over two months ago and has yet to compete in a main roster title match. It will be interesting to see how she fares against The Glow at the premium live event later this month.